GBP/USD is easing from three-month highs of 1.2153, as bulls take a breather on Black Friday. Amid extended holiday-thinned market conditions, the US Dollar has stalled its decline, as end-of-the-week …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: 200DMA still remains in sight on Black Friday - November 26, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Stumbles below 1.2100 on buoyant US Dollar - November 25, 2022
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Will Pound Sterling reclaim 200 DMA? United States Nonfarm Payrolls on tap - November 25, 2022