GBP/USD fades upside momentum as multi-day high as markets prepare for the key US employment data. Rebound in US Treasury bond yields joins mildly offered stock futures to underpin the pullback in the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD retreats from five-month top towards 1.2200 as Cable traders await US NFP - December 1, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye 1.2350, but weak hands could throw in the towel - December 1, 2022
- GBP/USD Forex Signal: Whipsaws Ahead Of US PCE Data - December 1, 2022