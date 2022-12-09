GBP/USD held fort above the critical 200-Daily Moving Average, will it sustain for longer? GBP/USD ended the week almost unchanged, snapping a fourth straight weekly advance after being unable to find …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate News: GBP/USD Fluctuates amid Mixed US Data - December 9, 2022
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling looks north, gearing up for a critical week - December 9, 2022
- GBP/USD: A push on to a 1.23 handle will underpin the positive tone – Scotiabank - December 9, 2022