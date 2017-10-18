GBP/JPY Holds Above Key Support on Stronger UK Wages Data

Because of the US dollar’s ongoing strength, the GBP/USD’s initial gains post UK’s jobs data evaporated fairly quickly. However, against today’s weaker currencies like the Japanese yen, New Zealand dollar and Swiss franc, sterling was still higher at the …
