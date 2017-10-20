GBP/USD: the pair is reducing

The pound continues to decrease. Pressure on the British currency is put by disappointing data on the dynamics of retail sales released yesterday. Moreover, investors returned to active purchases of USD after the news that the US Senate passed a draft …
