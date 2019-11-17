The GBP/USD near-term exchange rate outlook is neutral according to analysts at Scotiabank, saying “Sterling has steadied around the 50% retracement mark of 1.2872 (from the late-Oct peak) while it …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Outlook For Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate: “GBP/USD Downside Looks Supported By Mid-Week Range” - November 17, 2019
- GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit hopes maintain Sterling afloat - November 17, 2019
- United Kingdom Imports of Intra EU – Leather & Harness Gut (exc - November 17, 2019