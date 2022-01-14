The focus now shifts to the UK, with economic indicators competing with the political drama. Read more… GBP/USD has reached its highest level since late October at 1.3750 on Thursday but erased a …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD fired up by the Fed, focus now shifts to top-tier UK data - January 14, 2022
- GBP Forecast: Boris Johnson Under Pressire to Resign, GBP Capped - January 14, 2022
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Fired up by the Fed, focus now shifts to top-tier UK data - January 14, 2022