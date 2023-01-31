The GBP/USD pair has sensed a buying interest after dropping below 1.2340 in the Asian session. On Monday, the Cable witnessed selling pressure after failing to sustain above the round-level …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has found a cushion as the DXY has extended its correction - January 30, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Finds demand below 1.2350 as USD Index drops - January 30, 2023
- GBP/USD bears attack 1.2350 as US Dollar traces firmer yields with amid cautious mood - January 30, 2023