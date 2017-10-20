Pound V euro: GBP boosted by lowest September borrowing since 2007

The GBP/EUR exchange rate has climbed -0.4 per cent to €1.1146 … The euro is on mixed form today, pressured lower by US dollar strength after Congress passed a US$4.5 trillion budget in a sign that President Donald Trump may be able to implement …
