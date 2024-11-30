The US economy expanded by 2.8% as expected. The US core PCE price index increased by 0.3%, in line with expectations. Optimism over Trump’s win and policy changes faded. The GBP/USD weekly forecast suggests a rebound in the pound as the fading Trum trade puts downward pressure on the greenback. Ups and downs of GBP/USD…

The post GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling Rises as Trump Trade Fades appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story