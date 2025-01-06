The ergonomic wireless keyboard and mouse bundle features AI integration for the ultimate home or work setup

JLab Flow Keyboard and Wireless Mouse Bundle Introducing the JLab Flow Keyboard & Mouse Bundle, where ergonomic design meets innovative technology. The Flow Keyboard’s “flowing design” and the ambidextrous full-size mouse provide ultimate comfort for any workspace. Featuring a dedicated AI Button for configurable access to AI apps, customizable profiles via the JLab Work app, and versatile connectivity options, this bundle seamlessly meets your needs. With its Smart Media Knob and long-lasting battery life, the Flow Bundle offers the perfect blend of style, comfort, and functionality for work or play.

Carlsbad, California, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JLab, an award-winning designer of personal technology, introduces today a new work bundle making its debut at CES 2025®. The Flow Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Bundle is a wireless duo that offers an ergonomic design for everyday use, prioritizing comfort, efficiency and productivity for only $59.99.

Whether working from home, in the office or on the go the Flow Bundle has you covered with a keyboard and mouse that are fully customizable and connected to the JLab Work App. Like all JLab products, the Flow Bundle is competitively priced and stacked with innovative features, creating a unique value for those looking to elevate their work tech setup.

Flow Keyboard

The Flow Keyboard features a flowing design that matches the natural curve of your hand, complemented by a soft, padded palm rest for added support. It features a dedicated AI button to provide quick access to AI apps like Gemini, ChatGPT, CoPilot programmable via the JLab Work App.

Users can take advantage of the JLab Work app to program hotkeys for specific shortcuts within any application and save up to three unique profiles for different use cases; easily toggle between them depending on the task at hand.

The keyboards Smart Media Knob will provide users with quick control of audio directly from the keyboard. Whether you’re answering an important phone call or finding the perfect song to get in the zone, easily adjust the volume to your preferred comfortability.

Flow Mouse

The ambidextrous full-size Flow Mouse provides ultimate comfort for any workspace. With the versatile connectivity options, this mouse can easily switch between three saved devices (laptop, phone, tablet).

Jlab Work Desktop App

Personalize your work experience with the JLab Work desktop app. Customize hotkeys, ave up to three unique profiles to fit your specific needs and preferences depending on your task, and program the dedicated AI button with your preferred AI app.

Availability & Price

Flow Bundle is priced at $59.99 USD and will be available for order on www.jlab.com starting January 6 on JLab.com.

Technical Specifications

Multi-device connect via Bluetooth or included USB dongle

Wireless range 30+ feet (10 m)

Keyboard battery life: Estimated 7+ months

Mouse battery life: Estimated 4+ months

105 keys (includes number pad)

Device switch keys

OS layout keys (Mac, Windows, Android)

Adjustable DPI button to quickly change mouse sensitivity

Mouse Scroll wheel

Left and right buttons

Bundle is compatible with Windows® 10 or later, mac OS 10.15 or later, iPadOS 13.1 or later, IOS 11 or later, Chrome OS, Android™ 7 or later, works with surface

About JLab

JLab imagines and delivers the personal technology products that consumers want. With our line of personal audio gear and office accessories, we’re innovating absolutely everything to make way better personal tech. Based in San Diego, we’ve been offering the right sound, the right features, and the right value since 2005. For more information, visit www.jlab.com.

