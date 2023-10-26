USD/JPY came under intense selling pressure and crashed from a twelve-month high near 150.80 early Thursday, in signs of a possible intervention by the Japanese authorities to defend the Yen. The pair rallied on surging US Treasury bond yields and stronger US Dollar.
