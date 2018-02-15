He argues that if US equities can follow up gains in the Nikkei earlier today, then USD/JPY could be spared from a further decline tomorrow. He also adds that “stock markets are still vulnerable” and that if “US equities market closes lower, it would weigh …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- BTMU says USD/JPY needs higher US stocks to avoid a further drop - February 15, 2018
- USD/JPY at 14-month lows, pushing lower on US Dollar weakness - February 15, 2018
- USD/JPY Forecast: Oversold and around key 38.2% Fib level - February 15, 2018