Short Term Elliott Wave view in USDJPY suggests the decline from January 4, 2022 high is unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from January 4, wave A ended at 115 and rally in wave …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Elliott wave view: 5 swing sequence in USD/JPY favors more downside [Video] - January 24, 2022
- USD/JPY tests critical daily support line near 113.70 once again amid risk-aversion - January 24, 2022
- Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Gold, Bitcoin, USD, Fed, Tech Earnings, Volatility Returns - January 24, 2022