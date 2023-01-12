EUR buyers reclaiming 142.00 would set the stage to challenge the 100-day EMA. The EUR/JPY gained some traction during the Wednesday session and reached a new two-week high at 142.85 before reversing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Struggles at 142.00 and drops, extending its losses beneath the 100-DMA - January 11, 2023
- GBP/JPY tumbles to near 160.20 as BoJ to review the impact of decade-long easy policy - January 11, 2023
- USD/JPY bulls eye a break of key daily resistance with US CPI eyed - January 11, 2023