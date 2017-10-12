USD – weak reaction to the FOMC minutes and on the defensive … ECB meeting to stretch the action beyond 1.20 or a similar distance back to the downside. JPY – weaker against everything yesterday, but clawing back a bit overnight.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- FX Update: USD slipping after FOMC minutes - October 12, 2017
- Last Chance For A USD Rally - October 12, 2017
- GBP Volatility Leads The Day, USD Struggling At Top: SW Report - October 12, 2017