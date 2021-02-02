USD/JPY chart – Trading View USD/JPY was trading 0.07% higher on the day at 104.99 at around 05:45 GMT, outlook remains bullish. Greenback continues to gather strength despite the upbeat market mood.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
FxWirePro: USD/JPY extends cloud breakout, next bull target lies at 200-DMA at 105.61
USD/JPY chart – Trading View USD/JPY was trading 0.07% higher on the day at 104.99 at around 05:45 GMT, outlook remains bullish. Greenback continues to gather strength despite the upbeat market mood.