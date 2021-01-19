Having tested the $1800 level, Gold (XAU/USD) extends Monday’s swift recovery ahead of the much-awaited Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen’s Senate hearings. Yellen is set to endorse a bigger …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY bounces off 21-EMA support, risk barometer rises as markets brace to welcome Biden - January 19, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s downside appears cushioned ahead of Yellen’s hearings – Confluence Detector - January 18, 2021
- USD/JPY Forecast: Risk-aversion favors yen’s gains - January 18, 2021