The U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will arrive at the Taipei Songshan Airport at 10:20 pm tonight …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Pelosi Reported to Arrive in Taipei at 10:20 pm Today; JPY Surges to New High in 2 Mths - August 6, 2022
- USD/JPY Bounces Another 0.75% Above 134.00; US Data Reduces Recession Fears - August 5, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Rallies sharply towards 135.00 on buyers stepping in, eyeing the 20-DMA - August 5, 2022