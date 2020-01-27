Coronavirus getting stronger, infections to continue to rise. Risk-off Monday, an empty macroeconomic calendar exacerbates sentiment trading. USD/JPY to accelerate its decline on a break below 108.65, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Asia Price Forecast: Greenback tumbles to 12-day lows vs. yen, trading sub-109.00 figure - January 27, 2020
- USD/JPY grinds near three-week low to sub-109.00 as coronavirus weigh on sentiment - January 27, 2020
- US recap: Safe havens win again; EUR/USD eases slightly - January 27, 2020