USD/JPY bears are in the market and take on key support. US Dollar bulls are still out there, eyeing a significant correction in due course. USD/JPY on Tuesday fell by -0.60% as the US Dollar came …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY bears run into key support, eyes on 133´s - March 28, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Gets A Boost Against The Yen Due To Rates - March 28, 2023
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Compensate For Losses - March 28, 2023