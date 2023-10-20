EU mid-market update: USD/JPY deadlock just below key 150.00 level; Attention on bond yields remains; Fed futures cut chances for more rate hikes after Powell. – Focus is around key psychological …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY deadlock just below key 150.00 level - October 20, 2023
- USD/JPY flirts with multi-week high, just below the 150 possible intervention level - October 20, 2023
- USD/JPY holds steady after Japan’s National CPI, remains below 150.00 intervention level - October 19, 2023