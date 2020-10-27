The greenback has been trading notably across the board on Tuesday, despite some strong data released today. The USD/JPY pair was down half a percent, trading at 104.40, while the EURUSD pair rose …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Dollar drops after solid US data - October 27, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: USD to Form Short-term Base Against Yen - October 27, 2020
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Continued Bears Domination - October 27, 2020