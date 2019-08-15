USD/JPY drops below 106 as 30-year US T-bond yield hits fresh record low

Markets turn risk-averse in the last hour, US T-bond yields turn south. Wall Street’s main indexes erase early gains, dip into negative territory. US Dollar Index continues to float above 98 handle. A …
