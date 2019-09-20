USD/JPY Forecast: A breakout of 108.50 should put the 109.30 area on the radar

– USD/JPY has been rejected once again from the 108.50 area. – Immediate support now emerges at the 5-month support line at 107.76. – Next on the upside is August’s top at 109.31. USD/JPY is seeing …
