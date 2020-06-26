USD/JPY Forecast: Back to its comfort zone around 107.00

USD/JPY could turn bearish below the 106.60 support level. The American dollar is giving up some of its latest gains, which pushes USD/JPY sub-107.00 this Friday. Asian equities traded mixed, while …
