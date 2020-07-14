The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. Trade USD/JPY now! This is a pair that is quite often influenced by the stock market, so do not be surprised at all to see it fluctuate with the S&P …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Choppy with a Downward Bias - July 14, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Recedes from monthly resistance line towards 107.00 - July 14, 2020
- USD/JPY Dips As Mixed US Jobless Claims Triggers Fresh Confusion Over Trends - July 14, 2020