USD/JPY short-term bullish as long as above 107.50 a Fibonacci support level. The USD/JPY soared to 107.88, its highest in three weeks, as the resurgent dollar’s demand coupled with rising equities.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Could challenge 108.00 resistance area with quarter-end flows - June 29, 2020
- USD/JPY: Likely to continue to trade rangebound – CitiBank - June 29, 2020
- USD/JPY pushes higher toward 108.00 on positive sentiment - June 29, 2020