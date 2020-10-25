USD/JPY Current price: 104.77. Progress that’s no-progress around a US stimulus package hurt the greenback. Japanese data indicated moderated economic improvement in the last co …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Pressured by political jitters in the US - October 25, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie on the back foot after the RBA hint a rate cut - October 25, 2020
- USD/JPY Forex Signal: Double Bottom at 104.37? - October 25, 2020