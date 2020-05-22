The USD/JPY pair is trading marginally lower this Friday, but within familiar ranges and holding on to some weekly gains. The absence of a clear direction in the pair could be attributed to resurgent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Ranging on risk-aversion, 107.30 critical support - May 22, 2020
- USD/JPY double bottom at HFT buying zone! - May 22, 2020
- USD/JPY slides further below mid-107.00s amid weaker risk sentiment - May 22, 2020