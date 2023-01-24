Sell the usd/jpy pair and set a take-profit at 128.50. Add a stop-loss at 132. Timeline: 1-2 days. Bullish view Set a buy-stop at 131.35 and a take-profit at 134. Add a stop-loss at 129.50. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forex Signal: Approaches Its Make Or Break Level - January 24, 2023
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Bullish Momentum To Increase? - January 24, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears cap the bulls ahead of key events - January 24, 2023