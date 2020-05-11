Concerning the USD, there will be a release of Unemployment Claims data at 1:30pm London time. Regarding the JPY, there is nothing of high importance scheduled for today. Want to get in-depth lessons …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forex Signal: Bullish Retracement - May 10, 2020
- USD/JPY challenges psychological hurdle of 107 as US yields rise - May 10, 2020
- USD/JPY: On the bids towards 107.00 amid fresh trade/virus worries - May 10, 2020