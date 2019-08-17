The Dollar/Yen settled higher on Friday with the trading range and volatility coming in well-below average. The Forex pair also finished inside Tuesday extremely wide range for a third session …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Establishing Support at 106.013 Could Fuel Rally into 107.183 - August 17, 2019
- USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback makes modest progress against Yen, near 106.30 - August 16, 2019
- USD/JPY Weekly Price Forecast – US dollar volatile and positive against Japanese yen - August 16, 2019