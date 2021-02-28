The BOJ didn’t act on Friday, but its benchmark yield surged to within a couple of basis points of the perceived limit of the central bank.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – BOJ Could Respond to Yield Rise with Verbal Intervention, Debt Purchases - February 28, 2021
- USD/JPY: See How Elliott Wave Perspective Quickly Shows What’s Next - February 28, 2021
- Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Key Levels - February 28, 2021