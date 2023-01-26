At 02:45 GMT, the USD/JPY is trading 129.407, down 0.185 or -0.14%. On Wednesday, the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust ETF (FXY) settled at $71.97, up $0.29 or +0.41%. Many Board Members Saw …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – BOJ Policymakers Remain Divided on Wage, Inflation Outlook - January 25, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Weekly triangle advocates volatility expansion, 128.50 is the key - January 25, 2023
- USD/JPY: We see less scope for Yen depreciation in the short-term – Goldman Sachs - January 25, 2023