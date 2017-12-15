USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – BOJ’s Tankan Manufacturing Index Hits 11-Year High

The Dollar/Yen continued to weaken early Friday in reaction to increased demand for lower-yielding assets due to weakness in the higher-risk stock market. Sellers are also lightening up on long positions because of the Fed’s dovish outlook for interest …
