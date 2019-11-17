This should be the focus for investors this week if last Friday’s price action is any indication. Last week, the USD/JPY settled at 108.785, down 0.458 or -0.42%. Uncertainty over a trade deal wasn’t …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Unless US-China Officials are Lying, the Week Begins with ‘Cautiously Bullish’ Tone - November 17, 2019
- USD/JPY: U.S. dollar recovers from a long dive; critical resistance at 108.900 - November 17, 2019
- USD/JPY Forecast: Pressuring resistance but without enough strength - November 17, 2019