• The USD remains supported by the overnight stronger US economic data. • Fading safe-haven demand weighs on the JPY and remained supportive. • Technical buying above 100-day SMA further fuels the pos…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY hits fresh YTD tops, now eyeing a move towards reclaiming 112.00 handle
• The USD remains supported by the overnight stronger US economic data. • Fading safe-haven demand weighs on the JPY and remained supportive. • Technical buying above 100-day SMA further fuels the pos…