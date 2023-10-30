USD/JPY hovers around 149.65 ahead of the key events from the US and Japan. Core US PCE eased to 3.7% YoY in September vs. 3.8% prior, the monthly Core PCE rose by 0.3% vs. 0.1% prior. Analysts …
