The UK may break EU rules after Brexit, complicating the economic picture for UK industry. Last week’s UK data continues weighing on sterling. USD/JPY is currently trading near 119.20, having found …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY London Price Forecast: Greenback sidelined above 110.00 vs. yen - January 20, 2020
- USD/JPY: Rise in Bearish Momentum to Lead Sell-off - January 20, 2020
- EUR/JPY: Door open for a correction lower – Commerzbank - January 20, 2020