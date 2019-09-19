USD/JPY outlook: Yen firmed after unchanged BoJ but strength is likely to be limited

The pair pulls back from new seven-week high at 108.47, hit in post-Fed jump, after Bank of Japan kept policy unchanged but left the door open for possible easing in October. The Fed cut interest …
