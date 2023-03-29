USD/JPY bulls take a breather after rising nearly 80-pips on key resistance break. Nearly Overbought RSI conditions join 200-HMA to challenge Yen pair buyers. Three-week-old descending trend line adds …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: 200-HMA prods bulls around mid-131.00s - March 28, 2023
- USD/JPY bears run into key support, eyes on 133´s - March 28, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Gets A Boost Against The Yen Due To Rates - March 28, 2023