USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bounces-off critical support on 106.00

USD/JPY holds the higher ground above 106.00 on the release of the disastrous Japnese Q2 GDP report. The economy contracted 28.1% in the April-June quarter vs. a 27.8% contraction seen in the …
