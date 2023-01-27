USD/JPY remains downtrend but is about to form a bullish harami candle pattern, suggesting an upward correction on the cards. USD/JPY Price Analysis: Once it clears 129.50, it could rally towards 131.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bullish harami looms, with bulls targeting 131.50 - January 27, 2023
- USD/JPY drops to fresh daily low, around mid-129.00s post-US PCE Price Index - January 27, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Find Buyers on Dips - January 27, 2023