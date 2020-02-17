USD/JPY Price Analysis: Prints long-tailed candle on 10-day MA

USD/JPY has faded the drop below the 10-day moving average. The pair could challenge higher hurdles with the S&P 500 futures flashing green. USD/JPY is currently trading largely unchanged on the day …
