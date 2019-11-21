The USD/JPY pair remained depressed amid persistent US-China trade uncertainty. Sliding US bond yields undermined the USD and added to the intraday selling bias. Fed’s patience stance seemed to be the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY rebounds from 1-week lows, lacks follow-through - November 21, 2019
- JPY Futures: remains sidelined near-term - November 21, 2019
- USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar lacks momentum to claim 109.00 - November 20, 2019