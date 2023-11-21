The USD/JPY is trading steady above 147.50 after a quick dip into 147.15. The US Dollar is churning sideways ahead of the Fed’s latest Meeting Minutes release. Greenback is paring away Tuesday’s early …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- EUR/JPY should come lower if a more a traditional business cycle emerges – ING - November 22, 2023
- Japan Households Debt To GDP - November 22, 2023
- USD/JPY potential double top signals bearish momentum - November 22, 2023