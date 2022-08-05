USD/JPY sees a downside to near 132.00 ahead of US NFP

The USD/JPY pair is declining sharply after facing barricades around 133.00 in the Asian session. The asset has printed a low of 132.77 and is likely to drag further to near 132.00 as investors are …
