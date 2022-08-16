USD/JPY steadily climbs back closer to 134.00 mark amid modest USD strength

The USD/JPY pair attracts some dip-buying near the 132.95 area on Tuesday and climbs to a fresh daily high during the early European session. The pair is currently placed around the 133.70 region and …
