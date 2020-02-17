USD/JPY attracts some dip-buying after disappointing Japanese Q4 GDP growth figures. The safe-haven JPY was also weighed down by improvement in the global risk sentiment. Holiday in the US might hold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY steadily climbs to session tops, eyeing to reclaim 110.00 mark - February 17, 2020
- USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Price Action Suggests Traders Playing Waiting Game - February 17, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Prints long-tailed candle on 10-day MA - February 16, 2020